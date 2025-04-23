Forced To Choose In A New Technopolar Order

MENAFN - Asia Times) Great power competition is no longer waged only on battlefields – it has transcended into the realm of microchips, artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

In this emerging“technopolar” order, where control over advanced technology will determine the trajectory of global power, the US and China are engaged in a fierce struggle to define the architectural framework of the 21st century.

The digital realm has become the new geopolitical frontier, where those who control data, computing power and related supply chains will dictate the rules of the future world order. And small countries will increasingly be pressured to choose technological sides in this fast-bifurcating new world order.

AI, semiconductors and quantum computing are not simply tools of economic progress; rather, they are force multipliers that are shaping everything from military superiority to global governance structures.

AI is one of the foremost domains where global techno-politics is playing out. There is an American model, a Chinese one and also British and French ones, each varying on how strategic imperatives surrounding AI are being construed.

Crucially, a nation with AI dominance will outpace adversaries in decision-making, cybersecurity and autonomous defense systems.

At the same time, semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern digital economy. It would not be wrong to call it the“new oil“ of the global economy, as chips power everything from smartphones to fighter jets.

The main question is: If the world is facing a new techno-global order, where technological“haves” and“have-nots” will be demarcated according to which bloc a state is aligned, where does that leave developing states that lack the domestic industrial base and know-how to guard against technological dependencies?