Panama Rejects Pentagon Chief's Idea Of U.S. Bases On Its Soil

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has floated the idea of establishing military bases in Panama, during a visit to the Central American country. In a speech during the Central American Security Conference in Panama City, Hegseth proposed establishing U.S. military bases in Panama, although he stated that such deployment would happen with the consent the Panamanian government. Hegseth's proposal included American troops controlling the strategic Panama Canal on a“rotational” basis with Panama's own armed forces. The idea, however, was quickly slapped down by the Panamanian government due to past historical events involving Panama and the US.

The United States invaded Panama in 1989 in operation 'Just Cause' to take out Manuel Antonio Noriega, under the pretext of bringing democracy to the country. The US had stated that the invasion killed over 500 Panamanians. Panamanian groups have claimed that the Panamanian death toll was closer to 5000. “Panama made clear, through President Mulino that we cannot accept military bases or defense sites,” said Panama Security Minister Frank Abrego. Hegseth also called for American warships to be given free passage through the Panama Canal. His calls for American military presence and special privileges in Panama were accompanied by statements against China, accusing the country of capturing land in Latin America and threatening the region with its military presence.

Tensions between the United States and Panama have risen ever since the beginning of Donald Trump's second term. The new Trump administration has called for reestablishing American control over the Panama Canal. This policy has angered Panamanians, who believe that their nation should retain full sovereignty over its territory, which includes the Panama Canal. The United States had held control over the Panama Canal from 1903 to 1979, although opposed by many Panamanian groups throughout those historical years. Panamanians held many protests against American presence in the country, during which more than 30 civilians were killed by US troops. The canal changeover to Panama control was first discussed in 1977 with a complete handover to be completed at the end of 1999 when the United States ceded full control of the canal to Panama.

Jimmy Carter and Omar Torrijos at the signing of the Panama Canal Treaty

1977: The Torrijos-Carter Treaties are signed, agreeing to the eventual transfer of the canal to Panama.

1979: A joint agency, the Panama Canal Commission, is established to manage the canal jointly.

1999: Panama takes full control of the canal December 31 at noon, marking the end of U.S. control.