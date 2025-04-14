India To Ship 40000 Tonnes Of Shrimp After Tariff Reprieve

MENAFN - KNN India)India's seafood exporters are breathing a sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump temporarily paused a steep tariff hike on shrimp imports.

The move maintains a 10 per cent blanket tariff on all countries-except China, which now faces a 145 per cent duty.

This reprieve, announced on April 9 just a week after the proposed 26 per cent tariff, has prompted Indian exporters to restart shipments previously held back. The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) said around 2,000 containers-equivalent to 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes-are now being readied for export.

“There is a lot of relief now as we are at par with other exporters to the US,” said SEAI Secretary General K N Raghavan.“Shipments that were held back will be processed.”

Currently, Indian shrimp exports to the US incur a total duty of 17.7 per cent, which includes 5.7 per cent countervailing and 1.8 per cent anti-dumping duties.

The proposed hike would have significantly increased exporters' costs, especially under delivery duty-paid arrangements, where Indian exporters absorb the tariff burden.

Industry representatives say the 90-day pause gives exporters a window to fulfill existing orders without incurring additional expenses. Despite tariff concerns, the US remains India's top shrimp market, with exports worth USD 2.7 billion in 2023–24.

Raghavan emphasised the need for long-term solutions.“The government must focus on ensuring a level playing field for our seafood exports during upcoming trade talks,” he said, urging action before the tariff pause ends.

With the temporary relief in place, the industry is hopeful for smoother trade relations and continued demand from its most valuable overseas market.

(KNN Bureau)