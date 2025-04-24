Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Says Any Attempt To Divert Water Meant For It Under Indus Water Treaty Will Be Considered Act Of War

2025-04-24 08:13:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- Pakistan on Thursday blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and said any attempt to divert water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.

The announcements were made after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate the country's response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and the three services chiefs.

“Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda.

“Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region,” according to a statement released after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

The meeting decided to block Pakistani airspace for Indian airlines and close the Wagah border crossing.

A decision was also taken to suspend visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme to Indians, barring Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan suspended“all trade” with India, including those routes through third countries.

Pakistan rejected the Indian decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying it is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.

“Any attempt to divert or stop water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an act of War,” the statement said.

Pakistan also asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave by April 30, it said.

