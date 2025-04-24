Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Only One Foreigner Among 26 Killed In Pahalgam Attack: Govt

2025-04-24 08:13:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Only one foreigner, hailing from Nepal, was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror strike on Tuesday, officials said here.

Earlier, the officials had prepared a list in which a resident of Uttarakhand was shown as a national of the UAE.

However, on Wednesday night, the government for the first time officially announced the casualty figure, saying only one foreigner had been killed in the attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was given details on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen dead.

