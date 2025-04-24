Lavrov: West Seeks To Establish Its Presence In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Western countries are seeking to re-establish their presence in Afghanistan, despite the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

According to TASS, Lavrov made these remarks during a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan.

“We have observed that the West is actively trying to return to the Afghan arena, which it abandoned after the Taliban assumed power,” Lavrov said.

“We have no objections, as long as their participation in these joint efforts is fair and without hidden agendas-especially since we are also part of the Doha process,” he added

He noted that Russia's involvement in Afghan affairs has remained consistent.“Our embassy in Kabul has not closed for even a minute,” Lavrov emphasized.

Meanwhile, Afghan officials reaffirm that the policy of the IEA is to foster positive relations and constructive engagement with all neighboring countries and the international community.

sa