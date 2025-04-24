Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Attends Arab League Council Session At Ministerial Level

2025-04-24 04:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar participated yesterday in the 163rd regular session of the Arab League (AL) council at the ministerial level, held at the headquarters of the Arab League's General Secretariat in Cairo. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

