Saudi Arabia Celebrates First Ever Regional Winner In Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards

The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge ) today announced the accounting and business studies teacher Farrukh Saleem Ghouri from Pakistan International School Jeddah English Section as the regional winner of the 2025 in Middle East & North Africa. Farrukh is the first teacher in Saudi Arabia to be recognised as a regional winner in the competition's seven-year history.

Farrukh is one of nine regional winners of the global Cambridge competition that celebrates the achievements of teachers around the world. As a regional winner, he will win £500 worth of books for his class, a trophy, take part in a regional awards ceremony and receive publicity for himself and his school during the coming year. He will also appear on a 'Thank you' page at the front of a range of new Cambridge textbooks, available to the public from November 2025.

Farrukh has over 25 years' experience teaching Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International A Level Accounting and Business Studies. Currently serving as Head of Department – Commerce at Pakistan International School English Section (PISJES) in Jeddah, Farrukh prides himself in delivering more than just the syllabus.

Global winner voting

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards highlights the important role that teachers play in shaping the lives of their learners and preparing them for the world beyond school. It gives students, parents and peers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for outstanding commitment to their students' education. By going to , the public can now vote for Farrukh or another of the nine regional winners to become the overall, global winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2025. The deadline to vote is 30 April 2025 and the winner will be announced on 21 May 2025.

The 2025 competition received over 5000 nominations for teachers in 101 different countries around the world. Nominations not only thanked teachers for the hard work they put into teaching, but also for all the extra things they do to ensure their students are happy and healthy.

'These awards are a yearly reminder that teachers remain the most vital part of delivering a rounded education. Technology, no matter how sophisticated, cannot replicate the empathy, creativity, social guidance and the sheer inspiration that a great teacher like Farrukh can provide. I congratulate Farrukh on his immense accomplishments, which I'm sure will inspire teachers and learners across Saudi Arabia.'

