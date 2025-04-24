Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Attack: J & K All-Party Meet Convened By CM Underway In Srinagar

Pahalgam Attack: J & K All-Party Meet Convened By CM Underway In Srinagar


2025-04-24 08:13:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – An all-party meeting called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack began here on Thursday.

Leaders of various political parties - National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference chief Sajad Lone and People's Democratic Party's (PDP's) Mehboob Beg - arrived at the SKICC, the venue of the meeting, to participate in the meeting that began at 3 pm.

Other political parties including the BJP, JDU, CPI(M), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Awami National Conference (ANC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) also attended the meeting.

NC's Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also attended the meeting.

Abdullah on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed and a dozen others were injured.

Read Also Only One Foreigner Among 26 Killed In Pahalgam Attack: Govt People Of Valley Committed To Upholding Their Age-Old Traditions Of Hospitality: KCCI

“In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam I have called an all-party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and the Leader of Opposition in the J-K assembly,” Abdullah posted on X.

“I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not mere a tragedy for a region or party - it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah wrote in the letter to various political party heads.

The chief minister said it was the collective responsibility of the political leaders as representatives of the people and“custodians of democratic values” to come together and stand united in response, irrespective of political affiliations.

