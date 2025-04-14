Assam Govt Honouring Nine Lakh People With Assamese Gamosas

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Assam government has been honouring more than nine lakh people with Assamese Gamosas that were procured from the weavers of the state.

“This Bihu, Assam government is honouring 9.2 lakh citizens across the country with Gamosas, which we have procured from over 5 lakh weavers in the state,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Assam has been celebrating Bohag Bihu and Assamese New Year, and the celebration will continue till Tuesday.

Across the state, Bihu committees are busy organising grand functions - from traditional dance competitions to musical nights where local artists and cultural icons will take center stage.

Youth groups are rehearsing tirelessly, ready to set the stage ablaze with their energy and pride.

In the villages, the celebration remains close to its roots - rustic, warm and full of life. The sound of laughter mixes with the music as people come together to celebrate nature's bounty, community spirit, and the timeless bond between humans and the land they call home.

But even in cities, where modern life races ahead, Bihu brings everyone back to their roots. Offices and schools close for the festivities, and people return to their hometowns, drawn by the irresistible call of tradition, family, and celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended warm wishes on the occasion of Bohag Bihu in Assam.

“Bohag Bihu wishes to you all!” As Bohag or Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese new year, may the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all that you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfilment of all aspirations,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X:“Warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of Assam on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. May the joy of welcoming the Assamese new year vibrating on the banks of the Brahmaputra invite prosperity and well-being for everyone.”