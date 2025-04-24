Pakistan Army Fires 'At Some Places On Line Of Control', Indian Army Responds
“Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army,” Indian Army officials told news agency ANI.
“Effectively responded to by the Indian Army,” they added.
No casualties have been reported so far in the latest incident.
“Further details are being ascertained,” officials said.
