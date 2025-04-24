Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Army Fires 'At Some Places On Line Of Control', Indian Army Responds

2025-04-24 10:25:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Pakistan Army“initiated arms firing” near the Line of Control on Friday, Indian Army officials said days after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed at least 26 people. The Indian Army responded to the firing.

“Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army,” Indian Army officials told news agency ANI.

“Effectively responded to by the Indian Army,” they added.

No casualties have been reported so far in the latest incident.

“Further details are being ascertained,” officials said.

