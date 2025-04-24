April 25 Declared Day Of Mourning In Kyiv
Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the decision via his Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.
"April 25 is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," the post stated.Read also: More than 40 families in Kyiv 's Sviatoshynskyi district applied for assistance
As reported, during the attack, Russian drones and missiles struck several districts, causing fires as debris fell across the city. Eight fatalities have been confirmed following the massive Russian attack, with over 70 people reported injured.
