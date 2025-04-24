Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
April 25 Declared Day Of Mourning In Kyiv


2025-04-24 09:18:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv city authorities have designated April 25 as a day of mourning to honor the victims of the devastating Russian attack on the capital on the night of April 24.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the decision via his Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

"April 25 is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," the post stated.

Read also: More than 40 families in Kyiv 's Sviatoshynskyi district applied for assistance

As reported, during the attack, Russian drones and missiles struck several districts, causing fires as debris fell across the city. Eight fatalities have been confirmed following the massive Russian attack, with over 70 people reported injured.

