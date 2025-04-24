Ukraine Will Receive Batch Of New Zealand Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The New Zealand defense company Syos Aerospace will supply Ukraine with drones of its own production worth GBP 30 million.

This is stated in the publication of the New Zealand edition of The Post, Ukrinform reports.

“Tauranga-based drone-maker Syos Aerospace has done a £30 million (NZ$67 million) deal to supply unmanned military vehicles for use in Ukraine,” the New Zealand publication said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters about the deal after his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

It is indicated that Syos Aerospace creates“heavy” unmanned helicopters suitable for air operations in remote locations. The company's flagship model is the SA200 drone with a carrying capacity of 200 kg and a flight duration of 2 hours.

The company also produces ground-based robotic systems and surface unmanned boats.

The publication does not disclose which of these drones will be supplied as aid to Ukraine.

Photo: The Post