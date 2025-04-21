Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mainstreet Bancshares Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

2025-04-21 09:01:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Total deposits maintained their level at $1.9 billion, with total funding costs improving by 24 basis points from the previous quarter to 3.49%. "Our net interest margin expansion was fueled primarily by an opportunity to replace higher cost deposits," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank. "We worked diligently to optimize pricing on our deposit stack, while also structuring $211 million of our $578 million in noncore deposits to reprice quickly should rates adjust down." The loan-to-deposit ratio of 96% indicates efficient utilization of deposit funds for lending.

Nonperforming loans held steady at a low level of $21.7 million during the quarter, with another $11.2 million expected to pay off at par in the second quarter based upon a successful court-approved resolution. Chief Credit Officer Chris Johnston said, "The resolution of nonperforming loans is a testament to the team's diligent and creative efforts to work together with borrowers to find positive outcomes in a timely manner."

Total assets were $2.2 billion with gross loans demonstrating stability at $1.8 billion. "We remain cautiously optimistic about the DC Metropolitan market," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our team is steadfast on serving our customers but taking conservative steps as we monitor the early days that come with a new administration."

Banking-as-a-Service

"This quarter saw a change in direction for the Avenu technology initiative, which will not be moving forward," according to Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick. "The timeline for the expected return on invested capital extended beyond the Company's plan, and we decided to devote our energy on the core bank."

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office ®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank .

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024*



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

18,385

$

21,351

$

15,319

$

17,112

$

17,270

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

159,582


161,866


191,637


50,495


76,178

Federal funds sold

24,673


24,491


25,158


23,852


31,293

Total cash and cash equivalents

202,640


207,708


232,114


91,459


124,741

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

55,935


55,747


58,489


57,605


58,699

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost,
net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

15,657


16,078


16,016


16,036


17,251

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

33,611


30,623


26,745


26,797


23,924

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,460, $19,450,
$18,327, $17,098, and $16,531, respectively

1,811,789


1,810,556


1,775,558


1,778,840


1,727,110

Premises and equipment, net

13,020


13,287


13,571


13,787


14,081

Accrued interest and other receivables

9,607


11,311


11,077


11,916


10,727

Computer software, net of amortization

-


-


18,881


17,205


15,691

Bank owned life insurance

39,809


39,507


39,203


38,901


38,609

Other assets

40,777


43,281


32,945


41,200


39,182

Total Assets


$

2,222,845

$

2,228,098

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

345,319

$

324,307

$

347,575

$

314,636

$

348,945

Interest-bearing demand deposits

106,033


139,780


197,527


179,513


165,331

Savings and NOW deposits

124,049


64,337


61,893


60,867


46,036

Money market deposits

511,925


560,082


451,936


476,396


446,903

Time deposits

820,999


819,288


834,738


723,951


725,520

Total deposits

1,908,325


1,907,794


1,893,669


1,755,363


1,732,735

Subordinated debt, net

72,138


73,039


72,940


72,841


72,741

Other liabilities

32,764


39,274


31,939


40,827


41,418

Total Liabilities



2,013,227


2,020,107


1,998,548


1,869,031


1,846,894

Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,810


29,466


29,463


29,452


29,514

Capital surplus

67,612


67,823


67,083


66,392


65,940

Retained earnings

92,305


91,150


108,616


109,651


108,334

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,372)


(7,711)


(6,374)


(8,043)


(7,930)

Total Stockholders' Equity



209,618


207,991


226,051


224,715


223,121

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,222,845

$

2,228,098

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024


INTEREST INCOME:





















Interest and fees on loans

$

31,111

$

31,323

$

31,615

$

31,655

$

30,582

Interest on investment securities



















Taxable securities

420


431


397


430


435

Tax-exempt securities

263


262


294


268


270

Interest on interest-bearing deposits
at other financial institutions

946


2,826


1,041


806


889

Interest on federal funds sold

223


277


244


277


293

Total interest income

32,963


35,119


33,591


33,436


32,469

INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits

1,048


2,612


2,117


2,118


1,814

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

221


201


206


190


157

Interest on money market deposits

5,276


5,475


5,277


5,542


5,092

Interest on time deposits

9,031


10,003


9,543


9,010


8,808

Interest on federal funds purchased

65


-


277


191


107

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-


-


-


-


46

Interest on subordinated debt

812


787


828


820


820

Total interest expense

16,453


19,078


18,248


17,871


16,844

Net interest income

16,510


16,041


15,343


15,565


15,625

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-


3,407


2,913


638


(195)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

16,510


12,634


12,430


14,927


15,820

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





















Deposit account service charges

530


481


557


490


469

Bank owned life insurance income

302


304


302


291


292

Gain on retirement of subordinated debt

60


-


-


-


-

Net loss on securities called or matured

-


-


-


(48)


-

Other non-interest income

47


22


27


31


35

Total non-interest income

939


807


886


764


796

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





















Salaries and employee benefits

8,385


8,253


7,250


7,484


7,488

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,016


830


931


940


935

Advertising and marketing

481


600


579


566


454

Occupancy expenses

396


358


407


415


435

Outside services

1,173


1,168


845


839


774

Administrative expenses

229


243


215


229


242

Computer software intangible impairment

-


19,721


-


-


-

Other operating expenses

2,634


3,258


2,992


2,362


2,153

Total non-interest expenses

14,314


34,431


13,219


12,835


12,481

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

3,135


(20,990)


97


2,856


4,135

Income tax expense (benefit)

682


(4,823)


(168)


238


830

Net income (loss)

2,453


(16,167)


265


2,618


3,305

Preferred stock dividends

539


539


539


539


539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

1,914

$

(16,706)

$

(274)

$

2,079

$

2,766

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.25

$

(2.20)

$

(0.04)

$

0.27

$

0.36

Weighted average number of common shares, basic
and diluted

7,636,191


7,603,318


7,601,925


7,608,389


7,611,990

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans

$

344,742


18.8

%

$

393,385


21.4

%

$

408,903


23.4

%

-12.4

%

-15.7

%

Residential real estate loans

450,728


24.6

%

439,481


23.9

%

451,991


25.8

%

2.6

%

-0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

933,947


50.9

%

895,743


48.8

%

813,387


46.5

%

4.3

%

14.8

%

Commercial and industrial loans

105,180


5.6

%

104,815


5.7

%

71,822


4.1

%

0.3

%

46.4

%

Consumer loans

1,331


0.1

%

1,574


0.2

%

2,902


0.2

%

-15.4

%

-54.1

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,835,928


100.0

%

$

1,834,998


100.0

%

$

1,749,005


100.0

%

0.1

%

5.0

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(19,460)






(19,450)






(16,531)












Net deferred loan fees

(4,679)






(4,992)






(5,364)












Net Loans

$

1,811,789





$

1,810,556





$

1,727,110












DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

345,319


18.1

%

$

324,307


17.0

%

$

348,945


20.1

%

6.5

%

-1.0

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

106,033


5.6

%

139,780


7.3

%

165,331


9.5

%

-24.1

%

-35.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits

124,049


6.5

%

64,337


3.4

%

46,036


2.7

%

92.8

%

169.5

%

Money market deposits

511,925


26.8

%

560,082


29.4

%

446,903


25.8

%

-8.6

%

14.5

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

541,772


28.4

%

535,676


28.1

%

467,892


27.0

%

1.1

%

15.8

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

279,227


14.6

%

283,612


14.8

%

257,628


14.9

%

-1.5

%

8.4

%

Total Deposits

$

1,908,325


100.0

%

$

1,907,794


100.0

%

$

1,732,735


100.0

%

0.0

%

10.1

%

BORROWINGS:

































Subordinated debt, net

72,138


100.0

%

73,039


100.0

%

72,741


100.0

%

-1.2

%

-0.8

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,138


100.0

%

$

73,039


100.0

%

$

72,741






-1.2

%

-0.8

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,980,463





$

1,980,833





$

1,805,476






0.0

%

9.7

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,330,390


67.2

%

$

1,439,657


72.7

%

$

1,312,746


72.7

%

-7.6

%

1.3

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

577,935


29.2

%

468,137


23.6

%

419,989


23.3

%

23.5

%

37.6

%

Subordinated debt, net (3)

72,138


3.6

%

73,039


3.7

%

72,741


4.0

%

-1.2

%

-0.8

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,980,463


100.0

%

$

1,980,833


100.0

%

$

1,805,476


100.0

%

0.0

%

9.7

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $87.8 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of March 31, 2025.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025



For the three months ended March 31, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized) (3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized) (3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,838,358

$

31,111


6.86

%

$

1,728,761

$

30,582


7.10

%

Securities:























Taxable

53,143


420


3.21

%

56,001


435


3.12

%

Tax-exempt

35,200


333


3.84

%

37,420


342


3.66

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other
financial institutions

86,715


946


4.42

%

66,253


889


5.38

%

Federal funds sold

24,975


223


3.62

%

25,740


293


4.57

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,038,391

$

33,033


6.57

%

$

1,914,175

$

32,541


6.82

%

Other assets

117,070










123,294








Total assets

$

2,155,461









$

2,037,469








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

111,413

$

1,048


3.81

%

$

146,248

$

1,814


4.98

%

Savings and NOW deposits

67,851


221


1.32

%

44,219


157


1.42

%

Money market deposits

537,733


5,276


3.98

%

433,654


5,092


4.71

%

Time deposits

798,007


9,031


4.59

%

710,019


8,808


4.98

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,515,004

$

15,576


4.17

%

$

1,334,140

$

15,871


4.77

%

Federal funds purchased

5,610


65


4.70

%

7,476


107


5.74

%

FHLB advances

-


-


-


3,297


46


5.60

%

Subordinated debt, net

73,043


812


4.51

%

72,703


820


4.52

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,593,657

$

16,453


4.19

%

$

1,417,616

$

16,844


4.77

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

353,711










397,753








Total liabilities

$

1,947,368









$

1,815,369








Stockholders' Equity

208,093










222,100








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,155,461









$

2,037,469








Interest Rate Spread











2.38

%









2.05

%

Net Interest Income






$

16,580









$

15,697




Net Interest Margin











3.30

%









3.29

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding









Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.25

$

0.36

Book value per common share

$

23.67

$

25.72

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.67

$

23.66

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,636,191


7,611,990

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,703,197


7,614,090

Performance Ratios









Return on average assets (annualized)

0.46

%

0.65

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

4.78

%

5.97

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

5.50

%

6.80

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.57

%

6.82

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

4.19

%

4.77

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)

2.38

%

2.05

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.30

%

3.29

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.18

%

0.16

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.69

%

2.46

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

82.03

%

76.01

%

Asset Quality









Allowance for credit losses (ACL)







Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

19,450

$

16,506

Add: recoveries

10


2

Less: charge-offs

-


(141)

Add: provision for credit losses - loans

-


164

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

19,460

$

16,531









Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

287

$

1,009

Add: recovery of unfunded commitments, net

-


(359)

Ending balance, RUC

$

287

$

650

Total allowance for credit losses

$

19,747

$

17,181









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

1.06

%

0.95

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

89.82

%

1.78X

Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.03

%

Concentration Ratios









Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

388.24

%

364.65

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

115.56

%

130.06

%

Past due and Non-performing Assets









Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

2.19

%

0.22

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.51

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

1.18

%

0.53

%

Other real estate owned

$

-

$

-

Non-performing loans

$

21,665

$

9,263

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.97

%

0.45

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)









Total risk-based capital ratio

15.83

%

17.05

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.78

%

16.12

%

Leverage ratio

12.90

%

14.54

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

14.78

%

16.12

%

Other information









Common shares closing stock price

$

16.72

$

18.16

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

9.43

%

10.10

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

9.65

%

10.24

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

182


191

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months ended March 31,




2025



2024


Net interest margin (FTE)









Net interest income (GAAP)

$

16,510

$

15,625

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


72

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

16,580


15,697









Average interest earning assets

2,038,391


1,914,175

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.28

%

3.27

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.30

%

3.29

%











For the three months ended March 31,




2025



2024


Yield on earning assets (FTE)









Total interest income (GAAP)

$

32,963

$

32,469

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


72

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

33,033


32,541









Average interest earning assets

2,038,391


1,914,175

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.56

%

6.80

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.57

%

6.82

%











For the three months ended March 31,




2025



2024


Net interest spread (FTE)









Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.56

%

6.80

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.57

%

6.82

%









Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)

4.19

%

4.77

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)

2.37

%

2.03

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

2.38

%

2.05

%











As of March 31,




2025



2024


Tangible common stockholders' equity









Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

209,618

$

223,121

Less: intangible assets

-


(15,691)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

209,618


207,430

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

182,355


180,167









Common shares outstanding

7,703,197


7,614,090

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.67

$

23.66











As of March 31,




2025



2024


Stockholders equity, adjusted









Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

209,618

$

223,121

Less: intangible assets

-


(15,691)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

209,618


207,430



As of March 31,




2025



2024


Total tangible assets









Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,222,845

$

2,070,015

Less: intangible assets

-


(15,691)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,222,845


2,054,324



For the three months ended March 31,




2025



2024


Average tangible stockholders' equity









Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

208,093

$

222,100

Less: average intangible assets

-


(15,078)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

208,093


207,022



For the three months ended March 31,




2025



2024


Average tangible assets









Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,155,461

$

2,037,469

Less: average intangible assets

-


(15,078)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,155,461


2,022,391

Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

MENAFN21042025003732001241ID1109453303

