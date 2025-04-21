403
Kendrick Nunn Earns Title of EuroLeague’s Most Valuable Player
(MENAFN) Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens guard Kendrick Nunn has been honored as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2024–25 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season, the league announced Monday.
The 29-year-old American athlete “had an unforgettable regular season, breaking points records and ensuring his team has a chance to go back-to-back,” according to the official statement from the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on X.
Throughout the season, Nunn maintained an average of 21.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per match in Europe’s premier men’s basketball tournament. He posted a performance index rating of 20.3.
Leading all players in scoring, Nunn received the Alphonso Ford Top Scorer Trophy as recognition of his offensive dominance.
He was also named to the All-EuroLeague First Team for the second year in a row, joining standout players Sasha Vezenkov, Carsen Edwards, TJ Shorts, and Nigel Hayes-Davis.
With Nunn's significant contributions, Panathinaikos achieved a third-place finish in the standings, ending the regular season with a 22–12 win-loss record.
The Athens-based team is set to compete against Anadolu Efes in the upcoming playoff series.
Following a three-year stint in the NBA, Nunn joined Panathinaikos in October 2023 and made an immediate impact, capturing the EuroLeague championship in his debut European campaign.
