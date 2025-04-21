India-US Strategic Partnership Will Be A Defining One Of 21St Century: PM Modi (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his meeting with visiting US Vice President J.D. Vance on Monday, said that the India-US strategic partnership will be a defining one of the 21st century.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote,“Pleased to welcome US VP JD Vance and his family in New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges.”

“India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world,” he said in the post.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and US Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed progress in the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and efforts towards enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including energy, defence, and strategic technologies.

The Prime Minister hosted the US Vice President, Second Lady Usha Vance and the couple's three children -- Ewan, Vivek, and daughter Mirabel -- at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

During their interaction, Prime Minister Modi recalled his successful visit to Washington D.C. in January and his discussions with US President Donald Trump.

In February, during their previous meeting held on the sidelines of the AI Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Modi and Vance had discussed a range of issues, strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

On Monday, both leaders followed up on their last meeting and reviewed progress in the bilateral relations, besides exchanging views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi also conveyed his greetings to President Trump, saying that he is looking forward to his visit to India later this year.

This is Vance's first visit to India, and besides holding discussions with PM Modi, the US Vice President and his delegation will also have other engagements in Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington on April 24.

PM Modi extended best wishes to the Vice President and family for a pleasant stay.

After the talks, Prime Minister Modi will host the Second family for dinner.

Embracing Indian culture, Vance's children once again donned traditional Indian outfits for the visit to the PM's residence.

Earlier, the US Vice President and his family visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi -- their first stop in India.

During the visit, the family experienced the temple's majestic art, architecture and timeless values of faith, family and harmony.

This is the first visit to India by an American Vice President in 13 years. The last was Joe Biden, who travelled to India in 2013 as Vice President to President Barack Obama.