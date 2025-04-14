UAE President Affirms Support For Syria's Unity, Sovereignty
The statement came, during his meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, with visiting Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The UAE president welcomed al-Sharaa and wished him success, in leading Syria through the next phase, expressing hope that the Syrian people would realise their aspirations for development, security, and stability.
“Stability and security in Syria serve the interests of the entire region,” the UAE president stated, affirming that his country will spare no effort in providing support to Syria and its people, in the coming period.
The two leaders emphasised the fraternal relations between the UAE and Syria, and explored ways to enhance cooperation for the benefit of both peoples. They also reviewed a number of regional issues of mutual concern.
Al-Sharaa arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday, accompanied by Syria's foreign affairs chief, Asaad Al-Shaibani, and other senior officials.– NNN-WAM
