Zalessky Law Group Adds Licensed Legal Paraprofessional Representation To Family Law Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In March 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court adopted a program unique to the Colorado justice system: licensing paraprofessionals in addition to attorneys to represent litigants in family law matters in the state's courts. There are fewer than 150 LLPs certified in Colorado, and ZLG is one of the first firms to offer this option for Clients with limited funds. Like lawyers, LLPs have extensive experience: they must have more than 1,500 hours of paralegal experience, at least 500 hours of experience in family law, and pass a bar exam before they are sworn in before the Colorado Supreme Court. Colorado's first cohort of LLPs graduated less than a year ago.

ZLG's certified Paraprofessional is Jeanine Beyer , the Managing Paralegal at ZLG since its founding. Ms Beyer has over sixteen years of legal experience and worked with ZLG's founder Maria Zalessky at previous firms for more than seven years, making her the best candidate for the program. Ms Beyer's specialty is family law, but she also has many years experience in probate and personal injury. Ms Beyer graduated from Everest College and earned her LLP certificate from Community College of Denver, one of the few providers in the program. She was sworn in as an LLP in January of this year. As a registered LLP, Jeanine will be able to provide representation for family law clients in all court filings and mediation.

"The Licensed Legal Paraprofessional program opens up great possibilities for clients who need legal assistance, but do not require litigation, or an attorney," said Maria Zalessky, Founding Partner of Zalessky Law Group. "Much of family law revolves around filing documents, forms, mediating agreements, modifying parenting orders, and other paperwork that doesn't require the time or hourly rate of an attorney. Using an LLP for these tasks reduces the overall cost for clients while maintaining the same quality of service. One of our core values at ZLG is access to justice. We are excited that ZLG can offer this new option which allows clients to access the representation they need, at a reduced cost overall."

Certified LLP's can perform legal tasks for clients at a significant discount for services, roughly two-thirds the price of an attorney. Using an LLP for some - if not all - of the components of their case can allow clients to access the legal assistance they need at a budget that they can afford. Clients can be confident that an LLP has the necessary skill and expertise to get their case to the optimal resolution.

"Of course, every case has its specific needs," added Ms. Zalessky. "If a case starts as an LLP matter and requires an attorney down the line, we can accommodate that. Our attorneys are always available to answer legal questions, provide legal advice, and jump into hearings as needed. But not everyone needs full litigation and I'm so glad the Colorado legislature carved out this position to help those borderline cases. Personally, I've worked with Jeanine for almost a decade and I've seen her rescue cases with her insight, judgment, and case knowledge. If I needed an LLP to handle my personal cases, I would feel lucky to have Jeanine."

"I have always been committed to expanding the access of families and individuals in need to legal advice and assistance," said Ms. Beyer. "So many people are in need of legal services but are unable to pay the fees of attorneys; the LLP program offers a lower cost way to address the needs of our community, and allows people to get the legal help they deserve."

Clients in need of legal representation who would like to explore the options and possibilities of utilizing an LLC in their family law matter are welcome to reach out to the team at ZLG to schedule a consultation.

