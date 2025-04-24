Fairway Products: Your U.S.-Based Manufacturing Partner Amid Tariff Uncertainty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Onshoring is more than a trend-it's a strategic pivot toward reliability and control," said Jim Colman, CEO of The Acme Group. "Fairway stands ready to help manufacturers bring their operations back to the U.S. without compromising speed, quality, or cost-efficiency."

U.S.-Based, End-to-End Manufacturing Solutions

From prototype to full production, Fairway Products delivers comprehensive, vertically integrated services across key sectors including automotive, medical, industrial, and filtration. Core capabilities include:



Industrial Sewing & Product Development – Skilled assembly of woven and nonwoven fabrics, vinyls, laminates, and leather for durable, customized applications.

Filter Media Converting – Precision cutting and conversion of filter media into socks, tubes, pouches, and other specialty components.

Die Cutting & CAD Program Cutting – High-accuracy, repeatable part production for complex and critical applications. Slitting & Rerolling – Fast-turnaround material conversion supported by Acme Group's extensive sourcing network.

Reshoring Ready

With U.S. tariff policy in flux, manufacturers are re-evaluating their global sourcing strategies. Fairway Products offers not just capacity, but a strategic advantage: responsive domestic production, design flexibility, and decades of experience across regulated industries.

"We're more than a vendor-we're a production partner," said Mike Richardson , Director of Operations. "For companies reshoring manufacturing or launching U.S.-based programs, Fairway is ready to deliver."

Contact Us

To explore reshoring options or start a domestic production program, visit or contact Genevieve Dobroczynski , Sales Manager, at 800-521-8565.

About Fairway Products

Founded in 1951, Fairway Products is part of the Acme Group of Companies and a leader in American textile and material converting. From filtration and automotive to industrial sewn goods, Fairway helps companies reduce risk and bring products to market-faster, locally, and with precision.

Media Contact:

Matt Utley

313-600-4477

[email protected]

SOURCE Acme Mills