Indonesia Partners With Denmark's Vetas To Develop Wind Energy Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PT PLN Nusantara Power has agreed to collaborate with Denmark-based Vestas Development to develop wind power plants.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources office in Jakarta. The MoU, valid for two years from the effective date of Feb. 5, 2025, can be extended based on the agreement of both parties.

The cooperation covers the exploration of potential projects in Indonesia, with an initial focus on wind energy development.

"This collaboration paves the way for us to explore the vast wind energy potential in Indonesia," said Ruly Firmansyah, president director of PLN Nusantara Power, on Thursday, noting that this collaboration aims to accelerate the transition to clean energy in Indonesia.

Vestas considers Indonesia a key market in its Asia-Pacific expansion strategy.