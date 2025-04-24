Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van In Peoria, Arizona

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to seat up to 15, this van isn't just about fitting more-it's about fitting better. With plush seating for 14 passengers plus the driver, everyone gets space to stretch. Passengers will appreciate handy USB-C ports for their tech, and business owners will appreciate the organized interior that keeps cargo, tools or luggage in check. For HVAC techs, electricians or transport companies, that means everything from ladders to laptops has a place.

Powering this people-mover is a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine, paired with a quick-shifting 9G-Tronic automatic transmission for confident acceleration and better efficiency on highways. Adding on to that is the 20,000-mile service interval, which means more miles on the job and fewer in the shop.

Safety and tech come standard. Active Brake Assist helps the van react if traffic suddenly stops ahead. Blind Spot Assist and a 360-degree camera system make changing lanes and tight parking feel less intimidating. Attention Assist watches for signs of drowsy driving, and Active Lane-Keeping Assist keeps everything centered, even on long hauls. There's even Traffic Sign Assist to help drivers stay alert to speed changes and road warnings.

The Sprinter's MBUX Multimedia System with a vibrant 10.25-inch touchscreen makes voice-controlled navigation and communication as easy as saying, "Hey Mercedes." Add wireless charging to the mix, and it becomes an office on wheels.

And when rain hits or terrain gets tricky, this Sprinter doesn't skip a beat. An electronically engaged AWD system takes on tough roads with confidence, and the Wet Wiper System keeps visibility high even when the skies don't cooperate.

Now available for purchase and test drives at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, the 2025 Sprinter Passenger Van is ready for anything. Prospective buyers can call 623-806-8764 for more details.

