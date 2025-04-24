Dubai Future Foundation, University Of Birmingham Dubai Boost AI Collaboration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Agreement signed during Dubai AI Week reinforces Dubai's position as a hub for AI-driven education and innovation.

Dubai, April 2025: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the University of Birmingham Dubai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their strategic partnership in support of Dubai's AI ecosystem, talent development, and national innovation agenda.

The MoU was signed during the inaugral Dubai AI Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF.

Signed by Saeed Al Falasi, Excutive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, and Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of University of Birmingham Dubai, the agreement outlines a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating research, supporting entrepreneurship, and boosting knowledge.

As part of the agreement, the University of Birmingham Dubai will contribute to DFF's University Entrepreneurship Programme and collaborate on the development of business accelerators and joint foresight research. The partnership will also support the creation of academic content aligned with the UAE's national innovation goals.

The partnership reinforces both institutions' commitment to the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence and contributes to the broader goals of the Dubai Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Programme. It also sets the stage for future participation in DFF's flagship initiatives, such as the Dubai Future Forum and future editions of Dubai AI Week.