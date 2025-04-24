Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-24 10:12:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - GFL Environmental Inc. : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the resumption of the Company's previously announced normal course issuer bid. GFL Environmental Inc. shares T are trading down $0.30 at $66.43.

