Indian Solar Manufacturers Set To Gain As US Targets Southeast Asia

MENAFN - KNN India)The US's recent imposition of steep tariffs-up to 3,521 per cent-on solar imports from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand is opening a window of opportunity for Indian solar manufacturers.

With American buyers now seeking alternative suppliers, India is emerging as a key contender to meet this demand.

Industry experts believe the shift in global solar trade dynamics may significantly boost India's solar exports, particularly to North America.

“The evolving trade landscape has created new export avenues for India,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy.

India's solar module manufacturing capacity nearly doubled to 74 GW in March 2025, while solar PV cell capacity tripled to 25 GW.

This growth, driven by government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), has made Indian firms more competitive globally.

However, experts caution against diverting too much capacity to exports.“Indian capacity is just becoming sufficient for domestic needs,” said an analyst. With India aiming for 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and pushing schemes like PM Suryaghar, domestic supply remains crucial.

Still, manufacturers like Waaree Energies are scaling up operations in the US, with plans to double their Texas capacity to 3.2 GW.

Others, including Vikram Solar and Navitas Solar, are also exploring US expansions, drawn by incentives under America's Inflation Reduction Act.

While the move may pressure domestic supply in the short term, experts like IEEFA's Vibhuti Garg argue that global exposure will enhance competitiveness and quality. As the US turns to India for solar components, balancing exports with domestic energy goals remains key.

(KNN Bureau)