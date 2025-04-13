Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi-US Talks To Strengthen Cooperation On Energy

2025-04-13 02:01:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met on Saturday with the US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, who is visiting the Kingdom.
The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in energy research, the exchange of experience, and joint research work.

