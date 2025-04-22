In J&K, Sex Ratio At Birth Rises To 921: Mohfw Annual Report

At the forefront is the UT's achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target for Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR), years ahead of the 2030 deadline, the report accessed reveals.

With a U5MR of 17 per 1,000 live births, Jammu & Kashmir is among the few regions in the country to meet this milestone early. The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has dropped to 17, while the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) stands at 12, and the Early Neonatal Mortality Rate (ENMR) at 8 - all pointing to improved maternal and child healthcare services across the UT.

These health outcomes are reinforced by targeted interventions under schemes like the National Health Mission, which has enabled the establishment of Special Newborn Care Units, District Early Intervention Centres, and Mother and Child Health Wings. The rollout of eSanjeevani telemedicine, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and health screening programs has extended healthcare reach into remote corners of the valley and the Jammu region.

Gender equity in birth outcomes also saw improvement. As per Sample Registration System (SRS) data from 2018–2020, Jammu & Kashmir's sex ratio at birth** has increased to 921 females per 1,000 males, up from 918 during 2017–19. While modest, this upward trend indicates the beginning of a cultural and healthcare shift towards valuing the girl child.

Crucially, this progress comes alongside effective enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act, 1994 - a law designed to prevent sex-selective practices. As of June 2024, 841 diagnostic centres are registered across J&K. Only one court case is currently ongoing, and five machines have been seized or sealed - a low violation rate that reflects better monitoring and compliance. J&K is also among the 22 States/UTs that have adopted online platforms for clinic registration and record-keeping under the Act, ensuring greater transparency.

Infrastructure development adds another strong pillar to the story. The under-construction AIIMS in Vijaypur (Jammu) is being developed at a cost of ₹1856 crore and will house 750 beds along with a 100-seat MBBS programme and a 60-seat nursing programme. Additionally, a new Nursing College has been sanctioned under the Centre's initiative to set up 157 such colleges co-located with medical colleges. The foundation stone for this institution in J&K has already been laid, strengthening the pipeline of trained healthcare professionals.

The digital health ecosystem in the UT is also expanding. With the adoption of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), residents of J&K are now part of a unified, tech-enabled healthcare platform - from outpatient registrations to feedback systems like Mera Aspataal, to mother and child tracking through the RCH Portal.

As Jammu & Kashmir continues on this trajectory, it offers a compelling model for health progress through a combination of smart infrastructure, digital innovation, and proactive policy enforcement - all while ensuring no region is left behind. (KNO)

