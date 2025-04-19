Madhuri Dixit To Be Part Of Nadiadwala's Next!

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at producer Nadiadwala's office in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl looked absolutely ravishing in a black shirt with a matching top underneath. She paired it with baggy gray trousers. The diva was all smiles as she carried a black handbag, along with black sunglasses.

As you might already know, Sajid Nadiadwala, the head of one of the biggest production banners in the industry, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has backed countless movies with some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Madhuri visiting his office has raised the possibility of a new project in the works. However, it is still not known what was the actual purpose behind the meet.

Meanwhile, after the overwhelming success of Kartik Aaryan's“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Madhuri will next be seen in the much-awaited web series“Mrs. Deshpande".

Madhuri will play the role of an intense serial killer in her next. Made under the direction of Nagesh Kukunoor, this psychological thriller is a remake of a popular French series.

Talking about the project during the IIFA 2025, Madhuri said,“There's no conscious effort as such but the role came my way, and I thought it's something that I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I'm looking forward to it”.

Shedding light on how OTT has given creative freedom to the makers, she added,“The medium of OTT has given freedom to the creators to create what they want and to tell a story they want to tell in their own way. This has given rise to so much talent. We have been exposed to stories from all over the world even people from abroad get to see our films, series content, and content because of OTT”.