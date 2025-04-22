Pope Francis Passes Away: Who Are The Four Indian Cardinals Eligible To Participate In Papal Conclave

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pope Francis's relationship with India reflected both aspirations and obstacles. Despite his strong desire, he was never able to visit the country. Nonetheless, he made a significant gesture toward the Indian Catholic community by recently appointing an Indian priest serving in the Vatican as a Cardinal - a moment of pride for many.

Francis, the first non-European Pope in almost 1,300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He had been diagnosed with double pneumonia prior to his death.

Among the six Indian cardinals eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave, four prominent figures stand out. They include Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman; Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church in Kerala; George Koovakkad, the former head of the Journeys Office at the Vatican's Secretariat of State; and Anthony Poola, Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad and the first Dalit Christian to be appointed as an archbishop.

Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

(With inputs from agencies)



Pope Francis's death marks a pivotal moment for the Catholic Church globally.

Four Indian cardinals are poised to influence the selection of the next Pope. The Vatican will observe a nine-day mourning period before the conclave begins.

Key Takeaways