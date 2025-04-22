'Spray Orchards Now To Prevent Fungal Infections'

Dr Tariq Rasool, a plant pathologist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Srinagar said orchards sprayed before the rainfall are currently protected and do not require immediate attention. However, growers who failed to spray prior to the rains are at a higher risk of fungal infections.

“Scab is a common fungal disease that can significantly reduce fruit quality and yield. Spraying immediately after rainfall is essential for disease prevention,” he said.

Dr Rasool addressed the concerns among orchardists regarding poor fruit set and frequent fruit drop, despite following several techniques.“Those facing these recurring issues may consider transitioning to high-density apple plantations, which are typically more productive and less vulnerable to such problems,” he suggested.

Speaking on Alternaria, a fungal disease more prevalent in low-lying areas, the expert warned against the use of oily fungicides, which can worsen the infection.“Growers dealing with Alternaria should consult horticulture department experts or SKUAST specialists for accurate diagnosis and treatment,” he advised.

In areas recently hit by hailstorms, Dr Tariq recommended that orchardists follow official guidelines and apply specific fungicides suggested by authorities to mitigate damage and protect the crop.

Dr Omar, another expert from SKUAST, said it is important to stay updated with departmental advisories.“Orchardists who follow official guidelines are better protected from diseases and more likely to produce high-quality fruits,” he said.

