Pope Francis Death LIVE: Latest Updates On When Is The Funeral? What Is Vatican Conclave? Who Is The Next Pope And More...

MENAFN - Live Mint)Pope Francis , the Roman Catholic Church's first Latin American head, died of a stroke on April 21, according to the Vatican. He was 88 and had recently survived double pneumonia.

Announcing the demise early in the morning in Rome via the Vatican's TV channel, Reverend Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, said:“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis . At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

As per an official statement from the Holy See (as the Vatican is also known), Cardinal Kevin will preside over the rite of certification of death and the laying of Pope Francis' body in the coffin, which will likely be transferred to St Peter's Basilica on April 23.

“The transfer of the body of the Holy Father to the Vatican Basilica for the homage of all the faithful could take place on Wednesday morning,” the Vatican said. More details are expected today, on April 22 (Tuesday).

| Pope Francis dies: Who will be the next Pope? Know election process LIVE Updates: 3-day state mourning in India for Pope Francis' death

A period of State Mourning has been announced by the central government in India for the late Pope Francis. Dates are: April 22 and 23 to pay respect for the pope's death and one day's State Mourning on the day of the funeral.

During the period of the State Mourning , the tricolour will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment events.

| In Pics: The world outpours grief for the loss of Pope Francis Who Will Run Vatican Till New Pope is Elected?

According to reports, Pope Francis' trusty 'Camerlengo' Cardinal Kevin Farrell will run the Holy See till such time that a new pope is elected. The Irishman, who holds the title of Camerlengo, was appointed by Pope Francis.

He will now lead meetings to determine the date of Pope Francis' funeral, supervise other organisational tasks, and the Conclave to elect the next pope.

| 'Tomb must be simple': Here's how Pope Francis wanted his funeral to take place How Did Pope Francis Die?

According to a report by the AFP, Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which later turned into double pneumonia. He stayed at the hospital for 38 days - the longest during his 12-years as Pope, before being released on March 23, as per an AP report.

After leaving the hospital he was to be resting, but undertook a series of impromptu public appearances. The Vatican released his death certificate and confirmed that Pope Francis died of“cerebral stroke , coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse”.

| Pope Francis never took salary despite being entitled to one - Know why When is Pope Francis' Funeral?

According to an official statement from the Vatican, the pope's body has been laid to rest at the Chapel of his Santa Marta residence in the evening on April 21. The coffin is likely to be transported to St Peter's Basilica on April 23, to lie in state.

There is no date confirmed for the funeral as yet, but as per tradition is to be held between the fourth and sixth days after the pope's passing - i.e. April 25 or 27. The decision is likely to be made today, on April 22 by a first gathering of cardinals, AFP reported.

| The Sistine Chapel's secret: Inside the historic conclave to elect the next pope Where Will Pope Francis' Funeral Be Held?

Pope Francis' funeral mass will be held in the Vatican, at St Peter's Basilica. Notably, he will not be buried near his predecessors at St Peter's, but instead at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, as per his wishes.

World leaders are expected to attend his funeral, including US President Donald Trump and wife Melania. Catholics from all around the world are also expected to fly into Rome for the funeral to pay their respects. There are around 1.4 billion Catholics .

| World mourns Pope Francis, tributes pour in from global leaders What is the Vatican Conclave? What Does It Do?

The Vatican Conclave is a grouping of 135“cardinal electors” who will vote to choose the next pope. There is no confirmation yet on when the Conclave will start, but as per precedent should begin no less than 15 days and no more than 20 days after the death of a pope, AFP reported.

The Conclave will gather at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, famous for artist Michaelangelo's Renaissance frescoes. The cardinals will hold four ballots a day - two each in the morning and afternoon - until one candidate is elected by two-thirds majority.

The votes are burned after each session and the smoke released above the Chapel's Apostolic Palace for Catholics and others to track progress. If voting has been unsuccessful and need to be redone, black smoke billows out; and if a new pope is elected, the smoke will be white.



Cardinal Luis Tagle (the Philippines): Tagle, 67, is prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and a former archbishop of Manila. A strong advocate for greater inclusivity, he could emerge as the preferred candidate from the Church's progressive wing. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (Italy): The 69-year-old Italian cardinal could emerge as a continuity candidate if the election comes down to a contest between progressives and conservatives. He is the current president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy and is considered to be a favourite among those who want a continuation of Pope Francis' policies. He is known for his humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, including a peace mission to Ukraine.



Cardinal Peter Erdo (Hungary): Erdo, 72, a Hungarian cardinal and Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, could be the preferred choice of those in the Church calling for a return to a more traditional theological doctrine.

Cardinal Peter Turkson (Ghana): Turkson, 76, would be the first black Pope in modern history. He was a frontrunner during the 2013 conclave. Two years later, he helped to write Pope Francis' encyclical on climate change. He is known for his relatively liberal views on social justice and human rights.

Cardinal Mykola Bychok (Ukraine): The 45-year-old bishop and Eparch of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne could be one of the youngest candidates. He has been particularly vocal about the rights of the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy): Parolin, 70, is the current Vatican secretary of state and one of Italy's strongest contenders. He is well-known for his diplomatic skills and could be seen as a safe pair of hands within the Church. Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke (US): Burke, 76, was one of Francis' most vocal critics and is a former archbishop of St Louis, Missouri. He opposed any softening in the pontiff's position toward divorce, LGBTQ rights and, in 2014, said the church had become“like a ship without a rudder.”

| Pope Francis' historical firsts: How did he get his name? All you need to know Candidates for New Pope: Who Could Become the Next Pope?| Pope Francis' last message to world on love over hatred, Gaza, Israel, Ukraine

(With inputs from AFP)



Pope Francis's funeral will occur between four to six days after his death.

A conclave of cardinals will convene to elect the next pope within 15 to 20 days. The election process will involve multiple ballots, with smoke signals indicating the results.

Key Takeaways