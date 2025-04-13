In MP's Mandsaur, PM Mudra Yojana Beneficiaries Share Stories Of Transformation

MENAFN - IANS) Mandsaur, April 13 (IANS) As the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) celebrates ten glorious years of empowering small and micro-entrepreneurs across the country, beneficiaries across the nation are sharing their stories of transformation and how the ambitious scheme brought a sea-change in their lives.

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, many beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared their tales of drawing easy loans from the banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions, started their own enterprises and made themselves and their families self-reliant.

All are expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating loans to them, which remained a distant dream in previous governments.

Many youth who founded their enterprise are today living a life of their dreams and running their own business with assistance from banks.

A couple of beneficiaries are also women entrepreneurs, who broke the glass ceiling and set an example for fellow villagers.

Kalpana, a Mudra Yojana beneficiary, told IANS: "I faced a lot of difficulties, but Mudra Yojana solved my problem. Today, I am running her own beauty parlor and earning good income."

Shubham Tiwari, a Mandsaur youth, who started his garment business said that he got a loan under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Today, his business has grown into a big readymade garment showroom.

Sudhir Gupta, another local resident, praised the Mudra Yojana and said that many like him are thankful to the Prime Minister for opening doors of entrepreneurship for the youth.

Sanjay Modi shared that more than 50,000 people are getting benefits of Mudra Yojana in Mandsaur district.

“This is a multipurpose scheme for middle and small businesses,” he remarked.

The PMMY provides easy collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for non-corporate and non-farm income-generating activities, with an objective of fostering financial inclusion.