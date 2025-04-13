403
Protesters Gather in NYC Calling for Release of Detained Columbia Student
(MENAFN) Protesters critical of Israeli actions gathered in Times Square, New York City, on Saturday evening to call for the freedom of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student currently in custody, as reported by American news outlets.
Despite the inclement weather, Khalil’s advocates braved the rain, raising their voices with chants and brandishing placards bearing messages like “Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!” and “Hands Off Our Students,” based on a news agency.
Prominent activist Linda Sarsour, recognized for her strong opposition to Israeli policies, delivered a speech to the demonstrators, urging unity and backing for Khalil, as detailed by the news source.
A U.S. immigration judge decided on Friday that Mahmoud Khalil, who supports the Palestinian cause at Columbia University, could face deportation under an infrequently invoked federal statute, citing implications for international relations, according to media coverage.
Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and holder of a green card, was apprehended by U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on March 8 at his university residence in New York City, following his involvement in demonstrations supporting Palestine.
After his arrest, Khalil was first moved to a holding facility in nearby New Jersey and was later relocated to a detention center located in Louisiana.
