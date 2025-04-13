403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China jails ex-military worker for life in espionage case
(MENAFN) Chinese media reported on Saturday that a former employee of the military industry has received a life sentence for engaging in espionage. The individual, identified only as Wei, was previously employed at a research institute linked to a military industry group. Reports stated that Wei was convicted of stealing and selling sensitive information related to technological research and development in crucial sectors.
Wei is alleged to have been recruited by a foreign intelligence agency, during which he reportedly sold more than 1,000 documents, including six classified and 536 secret-level documents concerning important technological research and its applications.
In a related incident, Taiwan has arrested a former aide to National Security Council head Joseph Wu as part of an espionage investigation, according to reports on Saturday. The aide, Ho Jen-chieh, was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly leaking information to China.
This Taiwanese case also involves other prominent individuals, including Wu Shang-yu, an advisor to current Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te, among others.
Wei is alleged to have been recruited by a foreign intelligence agency, during which he reportedly sold more than 1,000 documents, including six classified and 536 secret-level documents concerning important technological research and its applications.
In a related incident, Taiwan has arrested a former aide to National Security Council head Joseph Wu as part of an espionage investigation, according to reports on Saturday. The aide, Ho Jen-chieh, was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly leaking information to China.
This Taiwanese case also involves other prominent individuals, including Wu Shang-yu, an advisor to current Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te, among others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment