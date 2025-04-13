403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gabonese Citizens Vote for First Presidential Election Since 2023
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the people of Gabon took part in a significant electoral process to choose a new head of state—the first such event since the peaceful military takeover in 2023.
This marks a crucial juncture in the country’s political evolution following the coup.
Voting commenced at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT).
According to the Ministry of the Interior, just over 900,000 registered voters are eligible to participate at 3,037 designated voting centers across the nation.
A total of eight individuals are vying for the presidency, including one female candidate, Zenaba Gninga Chaning.
The campaigning period spanned two weeks and wrapped up on Friday in the Central African nation, home to approximately 2.5 million people.
Interior Minister Hermann Immongault addressed the media in Libreville on Friday, emphasizing that the election represents a “milestone in the restoration of national institutions.”
His statement reflects the government's intention to reestablish democratic norms and governance structures.
Roughly 2,450 observers, both domestic and international, have been authorized to supervise the election process.
These monitors come from organizations such as the Economic Community of Central African States, the African Union, the Commonwealth, and the International Organization of La Francophonie.
Brice Oligui Nguema, the transitional president, is broadly viewed as the front-runner in the contest, according to analysts.
His principal opponent is Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, who served as the final prime minister under deposed leader Ali Bongo.
Both top contenders have promised to broaden Gabon's economic base by focusing on sectors like farming and tourism.
This marks a crucial juncture in the country’s political evolution following the coup.
Voting commenced at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT).
According to the Ministry of the Interior, just over 900,000 registered voters are eligible to participate at 3,037 designated voting centers across the nation.
A total of eight individuals are vying for the presidency, including one female candidate, Zenaba Gninga Chaning.
The campaigning period spanned two weeks and wrapped up on Friday in the Central African nation, home to approximately 2.5 million people.
Interior Minister Hermann Immongault addressed the media in Libreville on Friday, emphasizing that the election represents a “milestone in the restoration of national institutions.”
His statement reflects the government's intention to reestablish democratic norms and governance structures.
Roughly 2,450 observers, both domestic and international, have been authorized to supervise the election process.
These monitors come from organizations such as the Economic Community of Central African States, the African Union, the Commonwealth, and the International Organization of La Francophonie.
Brice Oligui Nguema, the transitional president, is broadly viewed as the front-runner in the contest, according to analysts.
His principal opponent is Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, who served as the final prime minister under deposed leader Ali Bongo.
Both top contenders have promised to broaden Gabon's economic base by focusing on sectors like farming and tourism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment