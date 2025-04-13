403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Small aircraft carrying six crashes in New York field
(MENAFN) A small twin-engine private aircraft went down in a field close to Copake, New York, around noon on Saturday, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reporting that the number of fatalities remains unknown.
The aircraft was carrying six individuals and was en route to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York.
According to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the crash site is situated in an open field, making access challenging due to muddy conditions.
Salvatore did not provide details regarding the number of fatalities or the identities of the passengers involved in the incident.
The FAA announced that it will conduct an investigation in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board.
Concerns about civil aviation safety in the United States have intensified recently, following a series of accidents that have led to increased apprehension among potential flyers.
Just a day earlier, a small plane crash near Boca Raton Regional Airport in Florida resulted in fatalities, and on Thursday, a helicopter from New York City crashed into the Hudson River, claiming six lives.
The aircraft was carrying six individuals and was en route to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York.
According to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the crash site is situated in an open field, making access challenging due to muddy conditions.
Salvatore did not provide details regarding the number of fatalities or the identities of the passengers involved in the incident.
The FAA announced that it will conduct an investigation in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board.
Concerns about civil aviation safety in the United States have intensified recently, following a series of accidents that have led to increased apprehension among potential flyers.
Just a day earlier, a small plane crash near Boca Raton Regional Airport in Florida resulted in fatalities, and on Thursday, a helicopter from New York City crashed into the Hudson River, claiming six lives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment