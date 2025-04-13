403
U.S. aid halt deepens humanitarian crisis in Somalia's displacement camps
(MENAFN) In the arid landscape of Al-Hidaya camp, located on the outskirts of Mogadishu, mothers huddle outside their makeshift homes, using tattered pieces of fabric to shield their children from the unrelenting sun.
These families, forced to flee due to ongoing conflict and repeated droughts, arrived at the capital seeking safety and essential humanitarian aid. However, they now face a new challenge: the sudden halt of U.S. assistance.
The U.S. government has recently suspended all humanitarian funding to Somalia via the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including a significant $125.5 million aid package. This decision, driven by concerns over potential misuse of aid funds, has left countless communities that depend on this support in dire straits.
The impact is already evident. Over 3.8 million people in Somalia have been internally displaced due to a mix of severe climate events and ongoing insecurity. Camps like Al-Hidaya are becoming centers of increasing hopelessness.
Fadumo Omar, a 40-year-old mother of ten who fled from the Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle, now resides in Al-Hidaya camp. She shared her thoughts on the deteriorating situation.
"We used to receive food and support from USAID," Fadumo stated in a recent interview. "Now we have nothing, no food, no water, not even toilets."
With existing infrastructure already under pressure and needs escalating, humanitarian organizations are concerned that the crisis will worsen if alternative funding and support are not swiftly arranged. The suspension of U.S. aid has raised urgent concerns among aid workers and displaced families, who warn of worsening conditions and an increased risk of malnutrition, disease, and further displacement.
