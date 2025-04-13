A Lizard Worth ₹60 Laakh? Assam Police Seize 11 Rare Tokay Geckos In Dibrugarh

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a crackdown on smuggling of wildlife species , the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has recovered and seized 11 rare Tokay Gecko lizards and arrested three traffickers in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The each Tokay Gecko lizard, also known as Keko Saap, is said to be worth of ₹60 lakh.

The dried gecko is popularly used in China as anti asthma and anti cancer drug. It is also used in space research.

In a post on social media platform X, Assam Police wrote:“ ₹60 lakhs + for a lizard? Not on our watch.”

“Acting on intel from @WJCommission South Asia, @STFAssam & @dibrugarhpolice rescued 11 Tokay Geckos from traffickers, 3 persons have been arrested & vehicles seized,” the Assam Police said, adding:“The Geckos will be released back into the wild .”

According to the Assam Police, based on a specific information regarding smuggling of Tokay Gecko lizard by some miscreants in Dibrugarh, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police proceeded towards Dibrugarh on April 10 and on April 11 after reaching Dibrugarh the team got the information that the smugglers had planned to transport the Tokay Gecko from somewhere to Mohanbari area in Dibrugarh district.

"Accordingly, the STF team set up a trap at the Mohanbari area with the help of Dibrugarh district police and close operational and intelligence support from the Wildlife Justice Commission, South Asia Office. The team spotted three suspected smugglers at Sun Feast Dhaba at Mohanbari Tiniali. Two of them came in a white car bearing registration number AS-23W-5506, and one came in a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-06AF-0276. The three persons assembled and entered into the Sun Feast dhaba. After some time, one among them who was driving the aforesaid car came out, took out a red coloured backpack bag from the car and entered into the dhaba. At that moment, the STF team rushed to the dhaba and apprehended three persons who were found with the red coloured backpack. On interrogation, they disclosed their names as Debashis Dohutia (34 years old), Manash Dohutia (28 ) and Dipankar Gharphalia (40) ," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police said.

“Observing all the formalities, the team searched the red-coloured backpack bags found in their possession and spotted 11 Tokay Geckos tied in equal numbers of nylon bags. The police team seized all 11 Tokay Gecko lizards in the presence of independent witnesses and by observing all legal formalities," the CPRO said.

During the interrogation the accused revealed that they collected and brought the seized Tokay Gecko lizards from Arunachal Pradesh and“finalised a deal to sell each of the Tokay Gecko for ₹1 lakh”, the CPRO said.

He further said: "The species is protected under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which is the highest protection. The maximum punishment is seven years RI, a cognizable and non-bailable offense. Export is completely banned. The species are found only in a few pockets in Arunachal Pradesh in India and a few pockets of Assam."