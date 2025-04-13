Strike On Sumy Carried Out Intentionally On Palm Sunday CCD
This opinion was shared on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), according to Ukrinform.
“On Palm Sunday, Russian animals deliberately targeted peaceful civilians in Sumy with missiles to cause as many casualties as possible. And this happened right after Witkoff's visit to Putin in Moscow,” the message reads.
Kovalenko pointed out that a previous deadly strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed many children, took place shortly after Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev - involved in negotiations with the United States - visited Washington, where he reportedly met with U.S. President's special representative Steve Witkoff.
“All of Russia's so-called diplomacy and extortion is built around strikes on civilians,” Kovalenko stated.Read also: Zelensky about Russian strike on Sumy : The world must respond firmly
As reported, as of 12:20, the missile strike on central Sumy had resulted in 21 fatalities and 83 injuries, including seven children.
Photo: Suspilne Sumy
