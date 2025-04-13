Delhi Dust Storm Prompts Travel Alerts From Indian Airlines

Dhaka: Several major Indian airlines operating flights to the UAE-including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet-have issued travel advisories warning passengers of widespread delays caused by dust storms and strong winds affecting Delhi and parts of northern India.

On April 11, chaos unfolded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where media reports indicated that at least 205 flights were delayed and over 50 were diverted. The severe weather caused major disruptions, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded and prompting delays across airline schedules.

Air India confirmed ongoing disruptions to flight operations across northern India due to the adverse weather. The airline advised passengers traveling to or from Delhi to expect potential delays or diversions, particularly between 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Travellers are urged to check their flight status and allocate extra time for possible disruptions and ground operation delays.

IndiGo also acknowledged the impact of dust storms in Delhi, causing delays in takeoff and landing clearances for some flights. Passengers are advised to monitor their flight status on the airline's website or app for the latest updates.

IndiGo expressed appreciation for passengers' patience and is providing assistance with pre-departure procedures at Delhi Airport.

SpiceJet similarly cautioned that all arrivals, departures, and connecting flights could be affected by the severe weather conditions in the capital.

As of Saturday, April 12, UAE-based carriers Emirates and Etihad have not issued any travel advisories. However, on Friday, Etihad Airways diverted flight EY216 from Abu Dhabi to Delhi to Jaipur due to adverse weather conditions.

The airline apologized for the disruption, stating,“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our priority.”

