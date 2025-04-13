403
UN warns of severe malnutrition crisis among 60,000 children in Gaza as aid stalls
(MENAFN) The United Nations has raised an alarming alert regarding the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 60,000 children aged five and under are now at risk of malnutrition. Sigrid Kaag, the UN's special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, brought attention to this urgent issue during her address at Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).
Kaag noted that while humanitarian aid was successfully delivered during the ceasefire that commenced on January 19, all aid shipments have been suspended since March 2, as “aid has not been allowed in." She pointed out the severe lack of essential supplies for aid workers and the dwindling fuel necessary for hospital operations, which has disrupted the distribution of the limited aid that remains.
The UN representative emphasized Israel's legal responsibility under international law to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza, highlighting the pressing need to restore humanitarian assistance. Kaag also criticized the effects of Israeli military actions on civilians and international aid personnel, most of whom are Palestinian.
The renewed Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which started on March 18, has terminated a prior ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. This escalation follows a devastating Israeli offensive that has resulted in the deaths of nearly 51,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, since October 2023. The ongoing restrictions on aid are worsening an already dire situation for the civilian population.
