Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaitis Advance At UAE Jet Ski Tourney


2025-04-12 03:07:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ahmad Al-Dawas and his son, Rashed, won the third positions in Stoke and GP contests at the UAE Jet Ski championship on Saturday.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Ahmad expressed the delight of him and his son for getting this progress in the event held on Friday and Saturday, adding it contained seven categories of armatures and professionals.
He noted that 45 racers mostly from the GCC member states and Europe took part in the competition, lauding good organization made by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club as part of the 2025 season. (end)
asm


MENAFN12042025000071011013ID1109422387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search