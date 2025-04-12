403
Kuwaitis Advance At UAE Jet Ski Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ahmad Al-Dawas and his son, Rashed, won the third positions in Stoke and GP contests at the UAE Jet Ski championship on Saturday.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Ahmad expressed the delight of him and his son for getting this progress in the event held on Friday and Saturday, adding it contained seven categories of armatures and professionals.
He noted that 45 racers mostly from the GCC member states and Europe took part in the competition, lauding good organization made by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club as part of the 2025 season. (end)
