QNA

Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed today that Ukrainian forces suffered approximately 10,040 troop losses during military operations over the past week, in addition to the destruction of a number of military vehicles and equipment across various battlefronts.

In its weekly report on the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the ministry said that forces from the Southern Group regained control over the town of Valentynivka in

Donetsk, marking the fourth residential area captured by Russian forces within a week.

The report further noted that between April 12 and 18, Russian forces carried out nine precision strikes, targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities, military airfield infrastructure, ammunition and weapons depots, missiles, drones, unmanned boats, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of the war, now in its fourth year, Russia and Ukraine have regularly exchanged claims of repelling each other's attacks. These claims are not independently verified, given the difficulty of doing so due to the ongoing conflict that began on February 24, 2022.



