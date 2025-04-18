403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MBK Global, Startup Grind Qatar Partner To Boost Qatar's Startup Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha-based startup and tech investment firm MBK Global, along with Startup Grind Qatar, have officially formed a partnership to enhance support for entrepreneurs and foster innovation within the country's burgeoning startup ecosystem.
In a statement to Gulf Times, Startup Grind Qatar, the local chapter of the world's largest startup community, revealed that the collaboration aims to provide startups with wider access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and global networking through a series of events, workshops, and initiatives designed to empower founders.
By leveraging MBK Global's expertise in investment and business development and Startup Grind's global network, the partnership aims to accelerate the growth of promising startups in Qatar, the statement noted.
MBK Global and Startup Grind Qatar are also set to bring new initiatives such as venture programmes, a startup hub and global startup events to Qatar in the coming months that will not only give greater opportunity for startups in Qatar but also position Qatar as a strong startup ecosystem in the region.
“MBK Global recognises the immense potential of Qatar's entrepreneurs and we are committed to nurturing a sustainable startup ecosystem. Through this partnership with Startup Grind Qatar, we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and connections needed to succeed in a competitive global market. Startup Grind Qatar is a much-needed community programme in Qatar and we wish to support such initiatives to help the community thrive,” said MBK Global chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa al-Thani.
Known for its dynamic events that gather innovators, investors, and thought leaders, Startup Grind Qatar welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a significant step toward creating an inclusive and supportive startup culture in the country. Since its establishment in Qatar in 2019, Startup Grind Qatar has hosted more than 50 events with over 3,000 attendees and has over 2,000 members.
“We are thrilled to partner with MBK Global to drive meaningful impact for startups in Qatar. This partnership will open doors for founders to gain critical business support, secure funding, and expand their reach beyond local markets,” said Startup Grind Qatar's chapter director.
In a statement to Gulf Times, Startup Grind Qatar, the local chapter of the world's largest startup community, revealed that the collaboration aims to provide startups with wider access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and global networking through a series of events, workshops, and initiatives designed to empower founders.
By leveraging MBK Global's expertise in investment and business development and Startup Grind's global network, the partnership aims to accelerate the growth of promising startups in Qatar, the statement noted.
MBK Global and Startup Grind Qatar are also set to bring new initiatives such as venture programmes, a startup hub and global startup events to Qatar in the coming months that will not only give greater opportunity for startups in Qatar but also position Qatar as a strong startup ecosystem in the region.
“MBK Global recognises the immense potential of Qatar's entrepreneurs and we are committed to nurturing a sustainable startup ecosystem. Through this partnership with Startup Grind Qatar, we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and connections needed to succeed in a competitive global market. Startup Grind Qatar is a much-needed community programme in Qatar and we wish to support such initiatives to help the community thrive,” said MBK Global chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa al-Thani.
Known for its dynamic events that gather innovators, investors, and thought leaders, Startup Grind Qatar welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a significant step toward creating an inclusive and supportive startup culture in the country. Since its establishment in Qatar in 2019, Startup Grind Qatar has hosted more than 50 events with over 3,000 attendees and has over 2,000 members.
“We are thrilled to partner with MBK Global to drive meaningful impact for startups in Qatar. This partnership will open doors for founders to gain critical business support, secure funding, and expand their reach beyond local markets,” said Startup Grind Qatar's chapter director.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment