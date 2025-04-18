403
Four Dead In Italian Cable Car Accident
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four people have died and one is seriously injured after a cable car crashed to the ground near Naples in southern Italy yesterday. The accident happened at Monte Faito, a peak around 45km south-east of Naples. Several Italian media reports said one of the cables supporting the cabin had snapped. Sixteen passengers were helped out of a cabin that stopped in mid-air near the foot of the mountain.
