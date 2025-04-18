Amir's Visit To Russia Captures Global Spotlight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's official visit to the Russian Federation garnered significant media attention both regionally and internationally - particularly from Russian media which provided extensive coverage to His Highness's talks with HE President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Russian media reports highlighted the warm official reception accorded to HH the Amir and the cordial atmosphere that marked the visit's ceremonies. They underscored the importance of the bilateral discussions which explored prospects for enhancing relations between the two countries across various sectors, particularly in energy and investment.

The media also emphasized the strategic nature of the agreements signed during the visit, reflecting growing alignment between Doha and Moscow on a range of issues of mutual interest, particularly in the political, economic, and security spheres at both regional and international levels.

News reports further highlighted the significance of the issues discussed during the bilateral talks, including the war in Ukraine and the situations in the Palestinian territories and Syria.

The two leaders exchanged views and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and peaceful solutions as essential means to ensure security and stability in the region and beyond.

In this context, the Russian channel ORT1 noted that the visit of HH the Amir resulted in understandings and investment projects worth billions of dollars in the energy sector, along with ambitious plans to expand cooperation in the fields of technology and healthcare. This reflects a shared commitment to developing the economic partnership on strategic foundations.

The channel further highlighted that the discussions between HH the Amir and the Russian President extended beyond bilateral cooperation, addressing several high-priority international issues. It emphasized Qatar's growing role on the global stage, particularly in political mediation and efforts to promote regional stability.

The coverage also referenced President Putin's remarks expressing appreciation for the support provided by the State of Qatar to Russia in various international forums - most notably in relation to Russia's bids to host the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In return, Russia supported Qatar's successful bid to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reflecting a reciprocal relationship founded on mutual respect and constructive cooperation.

In similar coverage, a report aired by the Russian channel NTV described the talks between the two leaders as "high-level,” noting that they addressed both bilateral issues and international matters - reflecting the depth of the shared political dialogue.

The channel highlighted President Putin's affirmation that the meeting was "useful and meaningful,” and pointed out that he expressed his gratitude to HH the Amir in Arabic - a symbolic gesture that underscores the mutual respect between the two sides. The report also noted that HH the Amir extended an official invitation to the Russian President to visit Doha, a move that reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

NTV affirmed that relations between Moscow and Doha have experienced dynamic growth in recent years, citing the multiple visits of HH the Amir to Russia and the active diplomatic engagement led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov through his regular visits to Doha.

For its part, Russia 1 channel highlighted the meeting between the two leaders in Moscow, noting that the discussions addressed sensitive regional and international issues, most notably developments in the Middle East, the situation in Syria and the Palestinian territories, as well as efforts to enhance economic and trade cooperation.

Meanwhile, Russia 24 focused its report on the signing of a strategic agreement between the two countries to establish a joint investment platform valued at $2 billion. The platform is intended to facilitate the implementation of joint projects across several vital sectors. The report described it as "a reliable bridge for constructive engagement between Qatar and Russia,” reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening a long-term economic partnership.

Russian media outlets, including TVC, Mir24, 360, and Tsargrad, reported on the official visit of HH the Amir to Russia, emphasizing that Moscow and Doha are working to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate positions on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

RT Arabic provided extensive coverage of the meeting between the two leaders, during which HE President Vladimir Putin described the State of Qatar as an important partner for Russia in the Middle East.

He stressed that the two-state solution is the only path to a fair and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue. The report also highlighted HE President Putin's expressed desire to expand trade cooperation with Qatar.

In analyses published in Russian newspapers, political and economic experts emphasized that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Moscow reflects the strategic dimension of Qatari-Russian relations, especially in light of the current economic and political challenges.

Head of the Aspect Center for Social and Political Research Georgy Fedorov told the Russian newspaper Nospress that the meeting between HH the Amir and HE President Putin primarily focused on economic matters, especially the oil market. He noted that the State of Qatar is a strong player in international politics due to its balanced stance.

Igor Kachalov, an economic expert and lecturer at RANEPA, stated in the same newspaper that while oil price fluctuations are a key topic, HH the Amir's visit goes beyond that, given Qatar's global economic standing. He pointed to mutual interest in expanding economic cooperation, particularly in energy projects.

Chairmanof theForeign Affairs Committeeof theState Dumaof theRussianFederation Leonid Slutsky remarked that the discussions covered various regional and international issues, including the situation in Syria and the Ukraine crisis. He described Qatar as a strategic partner in vital projects related to energy, transportation, and investment.

The Russian newspaper Gazeta quoted political researcher Sergey Balmasov, who emphasized Qatar's suitability as a mediator due to its balanced stance and strong relations with both Moscow and Washington. He noted that mediation in such a significant conflict would enhance Doha's standing on the international diplomatic stage.

International media outlets, including Cairo News TV and CNN, highlighted the possibility of Qatar playing a mediating role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, citing its good relations with both sides and its balanced positions.

These reports referenced statements by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who noted that Moscow does not rule out the possibility of Qatar hosting indirect negotiations with the United States regarding the Ukraine conflict, praising Qatar's neutrality in this crisis.

French researcher Emmanuel Dupuy, speaking on the French-language channel I24 News, stated that HE President Putin's reception of HH the Amir reflects Russia's desire to bolster its support for several Middle Eastern issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The London-based newspaper Al Arab published an extensive report on the significance of HH the Amir's Moscow visit, affirming that Doha continues to play its role as a mediator in international conflicts, extending beyond Gaza and Afghanistan to include the Ukraine war and the situation in Syria.

The report also highlighted Qatar's efforts to support Lebanon in overcoming its crises, aligning with Doha's diplomatic strategy for the coming phase.

These diverse media and press reports agree that HH the Amir's visit was not merely a traditional diplomatic stop but a reaffirmation of Qatar's growing presence on the international stage as an effective mediator in complex issues spanning the Middle East and beyond.

Observers note that Doha is steadily solidifying its position as a trusted mediator in international affairs, leveraging its balanced policies and multi-directional relations while seeking to enhance its strategic partnerships, particularly with Russia.