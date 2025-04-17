Tiktok Flooded With Chinese 'Factory Direct' Luxury Goods, Stirring Consumer Confusion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A surge of Chinese TikTok influencers is promoting 'factory direct' luxury products to American consumers, claiming these items are identical to high-end brands but available at significantly lower prices. These videos often showcase products resembling those from brands like Nike, Lululemon, and Adidas, suggesting they originate from the same factories as the originals. However, major brands have refuted these claims, emphasizing that their products are not sold directly by suppliers and cautioning against counterfeit goods.

Platforms such as DHgate have become central to this trend, offering a vast array of goods, many of which are unbranded or counterfeit, at discounted rates. While DHgate provides a buyer protection program, it has faced criticism for hosting scam sellers and shipping counterfeit goods, which may be seized by customs. Despite the potential for low-cost deals, experts warn of inconsistent quality and risks associated with safety standards, especially for electronics and toys.

The proliferation of these counterfeit goods has prompted platforms like TikTok to take action. The company has suspended several influencer accounts for promoting counterfeit products and asserts that it enforces strict rules against such content. TikTok has also invested in detection and reporting mechanisms and provides an IP Protection Center for brands. However, the effectiveness of these measures is under scrutiny as counterfeit goods continue to appear on the platform.

