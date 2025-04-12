Jordan To Host MENAPAR Conference

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan will host the 9th Middle East and North Africa Public Administration Research (MENAPAR) Conference from April 28 to 30, bringing together senior officials, researchers, and experts from across the region and beyond.

Themed“Public Administration in the MENA Region: Transitions, Resilience and Future Prospects,” the conference will feature wide participation from public administration institutions, civil service agencies, and international organisations, according to Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) President Fayez Nahar.

Nahar said the conference serves as a key platform for exchanging expertise and discussing best practices in governance and public service reform, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the conference will explore transformations in public administration across the region and examine strategies to boost institutional resilience, improve service delivery, modernise public policies, and promote innovation.

Topics on the agenda include innovation and adaptation in policymaking, service design and delivery, institutional reform, human resource development, and leadership in times of crisis. Participants will present and discuss 129 research papers covering both theoretical and applied approaches.

Delegations from 19 countries, including 14 Arab states, are expected to attend, alongside international experts and practitioners, he added.

Hosting the MENAPAR conference in Amman reflects Jordan's regional leadership in administrative modernisation and aligns with the Kingdom's public sector modernisation roadmap, Nahar said. The event underscores the country's commitment to building a more efficient, transparent, and responsive public administration capable of advancing national development goals.