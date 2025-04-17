MCG Fines 9 Bulk Waste Generators For Violating Norms In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 18 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued fines against those who violate the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Under this initiative, the Swachhata teams of the MCG imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on nine Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) on Thursday.

According to the MCG officials, the total fine valued Rs 2.25 lakh.

The different sanitation teams of the civic body were inspecting the cleanliness system of the areas.

During the inspection, the team also reached the different BWGs on different area to check the compliance BWG rules.

The team found that Police Line, Threpsi Solutions located in Electronic City, The PTS Society, Belvedere Towers, One Horizon Centre, Two Horizon Centre, NK India Rubber Company, The Millennia-2 Society and Honeywell India International Private Limited were not ensuring compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The team imposed a total fine of Rs 2.25 lakh on the nine violators on the spot and instructed them to ensure compliance with the rules in future.

According to the MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, it is mandatory for all bulk waste generators located in the municipal corporation limits to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Under this initiative, the BWGs must divide the waste generated from their place into wet, dry and hazardous waste and dispose of it in different categories only.

The corporation's cleanliness teams are constantly inspecting BWG and if the rules are not followed, the concerned are being fined as per the rules.

"The corporation is also operating an online portal to list BWG, on which it has been made mandatory for all BWG to register themselves," Garg said.

The corporation has also informed all BWGs about this through notices and other publicity mediums.

"We appealed to the BWG to fulfil the responsibility of waste management and contribute to making Gurugram a clean, beautiful and better city," he added.