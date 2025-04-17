5 Reasons To Attend Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025

The largest beauty, hair, fragrance, and wellness trade event in the Kingdom, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025, will be back at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from April 21 to 23. The event this year is expected to have a greater impact than previous years. combining worldwide product discovery, curated networking, and cutting-edge content to cater to one of the most vibrant and rapidly changing beauty marketplaces in the world.

Whether you are a distributor, retailer, salon owner, brand builder or industry expert, here are five unmissable reasons to attend:

1. Next in Beauty: Dive into the trends, ideas, and demos defining the industry's future in the region and beyond

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia's signature content platform, Next in Beauty, returns with an expanded three-day agenda blending expert insights with live demonstrations from some of the industry's most exciting brands.

This year, the Next in Beauty conference covers everything from the rise of Asian beauty trends in the Gulf and AI innovation in retail to the spa and wellness integration, and regulatory updates in the Saudi market.

Alongside thought-provoking talks from speakers from Chalhoub Group, Arabian Oud International, Intertek, Four Seasons Hotel, and from influencer Alice Abdel Aziz, visitors can experience live showcases from brands such as DUOGEL, Provoc Makeup, and The Gel Bottle.

Whether you're interested in consumer behaviour shifts, halal formulation standards, or the latest in beauty tech, Next in Beauty delivers a front-row seat to the conversations and concepts shaping the future of the industry in the Kingdom and beyond.

2. Nail Arena powered by Sawaya International: A celebration of technique, creativity, and next-gen nail artistry

The Nail Arena powered by Sawaya International the new segment is a high-energy destination for nail professionals and salon owners looking to elevate their craft. This immersive feature blends live technical demonstrations, and trend showcases from leading international educators and artists. Attendees will gain hands-on insight into the latest techniques, tools and textures in nail design – from sculpting and intricate art to long-wear gel innovation.

This year's programme includes appearances by world-renowned educators Vu Nguyen and Danny Phung, as well as headline showcases by Gelish and Morgan Taylor, two of the most trusted names in professional nail care. Whether you're seeking fresh salon inspiration or skill-building with the best in the business, the Nail Arena is the place to discover the future of nails in the region.

3. A spotlight on Saudi beauty: Local brands, new voices, and a market defining its own identity

As Saudi Arabia emerges as the fastest-growing beauty market in the GCC, it's not just consumers driving change – it's founders, formulators and fragrance innovators. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025 offers a rare opportunity to connect directly with the Kingdom's most exciting homegrown beauty entrepreneurs, many of whom are shaping a new era of modern Arab beauty from within.

This year's edition features returning favourites like Shifa, Makeover 22, and Mouna's Signature, alongside breakout brands exhibiting for the first time, including Sedr Al Khaleej Perfumes, Cherry Blossom, Katia, and La Fann Perfumes. These brands offer a perspective that fuses cultural heritage, luxury storytelling, and a deep understanding of Saudi consumers.

For retailers, distributors and investors looking to source differentiated products with regional relevance, this is a chance to discover a new generation of brands before they scale globally.

4. The fragrance capital of the region: where scent meets science, culture and commerce

Few markets are as passionate – or as influential- when it comes to fragrance as Saudi Arabia. At Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025, this category takes centre stage through a unique mix of heritage perfumers, global ingredient houses, niche fragrance creators, and packaging innovators. Visitors can explore the artistry behind oud, musk, amber and rose absolutes, alongside modern fragrance layering concepts and made-in-KSA perfume houses making waves on the international stage.

Exhibitors such as Sozio (France), Al Haramain Perfumes (UAE), and emerging Saudi brands like La Fann Perfumes represent the full fragrance value chain – from formulation and compounding to private-label solutions and luxury packaging. Whether you're in sourcing, retail, or brand-building, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is a rare opportunity to tap into the region's deep fragrance heritage with a modern, scalable edge.

5. A global platform at the heart of the Middle East

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its role as a truly international exhibition, bringing together leading brands from across Europe, Asia, the Americas and the GCC. From high-performance packaging machinery by Marchesini Group Beauty (Italy) to Brazilian smoothing systems by Floractive, fine fragrance from Sozio (France), and trend-led colour cosmetics from Kara Beauty (USA), the show offers global product discovery with regional relevance. Al Haramain Perfumes (UAE) also returns to spotlight heritage-rich scent profiles that resonate across borders.

Beyond the show floor: business with purpose

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025 is set to be a hub for high-level networking and deal-making, connecting global exhibitors with the region's leading distributors, retailers, salon owners, and beauty entrepreneurs. With a curated Premium Club programme, a dedicated area for top buyers to connect, and an efficient Business Matchmaking platform, the event facilitates thousands of pre-arranged B2B meetings, helping visitors connect with the right people and drive growth in one of the world's most ambitious beauty markets Saudi Arabia 2025 offers a rare, concentrated opportunity to engage with a wide variety of global suppliers-many of whom are tailoring their ranges specifically for the Kingdom's evolving beauty market.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is one of several Beautyworld exhibitions held around the world, alongside Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai; Beautyworld Japan Tokyo; Beautyworld Japan Osaka; Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka; Beautyworld Japan Nagoya; as well as Beautyworld Central Asia and Beauty Expo in Taiwan. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.