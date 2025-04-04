Russian Drone Hits Car Carrying Ukrainian Journalist In Kharkiv Region
The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
The car was attacked by a Molniya UAV - an aircraft-type attack drone, which is controlled by a human operator.
The drone hit the car, causing an explosion similar to a mine blast. Two servicemen were lightly injured. The brigade's press officer, Ihor Lavrov, suffered heavier injuries. Footage showing the moment of the attack was published by the Ukrainian Witness project.Read also: Georgian journalists accuse World Press Photo of legitimizing Russian propaganda
After the attack, the soldiers and the journalist took shelter in a nearby building before medics arrived to provide first aid to those affected.
The car suffered serious damage, including a cracked disk, a torn wheel, as well as a damaged gearbox, exhaust pipe, and gas tank.
As Ukrinform reported, citing the Institute of Mass Information, as of March 24, 2025, Russia has committed 829 crimes against journalists and media since the full-scale invasion.
Photo: Ukrainian Witness
